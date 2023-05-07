PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. to present and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2024 commissioners’ recommended operating and capital improvement budget. The hearing will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room located at 175 Main St., in Prince Frederick.

For full public access and transparency, the hearing will be streamed live on www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

The public may listen or comment by phone using the following access information to participate remotely:

· Toll-free: 888-475-4499

· Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

· Passcode (if asked): #

· Request to speak: *9

Individuals interested in providing comment may also submit written comments. Written comments may be submitted by emailing support@ccg-finance.zendesk.com or mailed to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202, or TTY 1-800-735-2258.

The FY 2024 Commissioners Budget document will be made available at least one week in advance of the hearing. Citizens are encouraged to view the budget in its entirety and learn more about the FY 2024 budget process by visiting www.calvertcountymd.gov/FY24Budget. Hard copies of the budget will also be available for review at the public libraries, or by contacting the Department of Finance at 410-535-1600, ext. 2441, or support@ccgfinance.zendesk.com.

The proposed budget includes changes from the FY 2024 Staff Recommended Budget which was presented on March 21, 2023. General Fund proposed changes will be presented at the hearing regarding refinement estimates that net a decrease of approximately $6,920,841.

This budget also contains changes to the Department of Planning & Zoning’s fee schedule, including changes to the environmental fees, and adding fees for architectural reviews and commercial permit rerouting, which are available for review within text of the draft resolution. The budget may be substantively modified, revised, amended, or otherwise changed based upon comments received at the public hearing.

For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2441, or by email at support@ccg-finance.zendesk.com.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.