PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, May 3, 2022, to receive and consider public input regarding a fund transfer totaling $470,816 from Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Capital to the Calvert County Career Emergency Medical Services Division to procure an Advanced Life Support Transport Unit.

The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

Citizens may participate in person or by phone (audio only) by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

–Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

–Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

–Passcode (if asked): #

–To provide public comment: *9

Interested persons are encouraged to view the proposal in its entirety by contacting the Calvert County Department of Public Safety at 410-535-1600, ext. 2406 or emailing James.Richardson@calvertcountymd.gov. For more information on public hearings, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website and YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD.

Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comments. These written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m., May 2, 2022, and may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

