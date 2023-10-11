Public Invited To Participate In Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan Informational Meeting

DUNKIRK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, invites anyone interested in the future of the Dunkirk Town Center to participate in an informational meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, located at 3170 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk.

The meeting will be held as a continuation of the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update process. Planning & Zoning staff will provide an update on the master plan progress. Questions may be submitted in advance of the Nov. 2 meeting by emailing TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting as well.

Those who cannot attend in person may participate virtually through Zoom. Register in advance at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

In addition, Planning & Zoning staff will hold walk-in office hours for members of the public to discuss their questions about the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan update. Citizens may visit Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at 205 Main St. in Prince Frederick, 2nd floor. No appointment is necessary.

For more information about the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter, email TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.