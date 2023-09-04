Public Safety Issues Animal Safety Alert Due To Severe Heat

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Due to forecasted high temperatures, animal owners or custodians are required to provide appropriate protection from the weather including shelter, water, space and access to shade.

In addition, the following requirements are in effect until the official heat advisory expires: Dogs with short snouts (brachiocephalic), such as boxers, Shih-Tzus and pugs, and long hair winter breeds, such as huskies, malamutes, and St. Bernards, should have outside time limited to less than 30 minutes at a time to prevent overheating.

Animals kept outdoors should be monitored at all times and brought into a temperature-controlled environment if they begin to show signs of distress such as vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling, dizziness, disorientation or heavy panting.

Any person in violation of the requirements set forth in this alert may be subject to enforcement, which could include fines up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail.

To report concerns, citizens may contact the Animal Control Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2526, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If the office is closed, reports may be made to the non-emergency line at 410-535-3491.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

