Charles County Commission for Women via Facebook

LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Commission for Women (CCCW) has recently made donations to the Charles County Department of Social Services Foster Care Services Division and The Jude House as part of their “Purses for a Purpose” Initiative.

CCCW donated many gift bags that are filled with self-care products, which they hope will serve as a source of encouragement for foster care teens.

The gift bags were presented by Vice Chair Kaprece James, Treasurer Betsy Adeboyejo, and Robbie Wilson to Markeeta Dixon, Placement and Permanency Services Administrator.

The Jude House via Facebook

The Charles County Commission for Women made a generous donation of purses filled with hygiene products to The Jude’s House women’s program.

Robbie Wilson, a board member, delivered the purses and took pictures with several members of The Jude’s House team, including the Executive Director, HR Manager, and Women’s Program Primary Therapist.

The Jude House via Facebook

This donation was met with great appreciation from the staff members, who expressed their gratitude for the generous gift. “We are beyond grateful.” The women who are currently in the program and future admissions will be thrilled to receive these much-needed items.

The Commissioners established the Charles County Commission for Women in 1996 by Resolution #96-34 to better define and identify services needed for women in the county. The Commission for Women works to raise awareness of issues affecting women and families by serving as a conduit between women and existing services and advocating for programs, education, and legislation.

If you’d like to donate toiletries, gift bags, or purses for this ongoing effort, please contact us at CCCW@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

