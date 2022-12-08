.

Ralph Edward Sullivan, 66 of Great Mills, MD passed away on November 29, 2022 at home.

He was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, D.C. to John Sullivan and Frances (Brooks) Sullivan.

Ralph graduated from Suitland High School Class of 1974. After moving from Waldorf, Maryland he lived in St. Mary’s County, Maryland for the last 30 years. He worked as a Computer Technician for 30 years. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins fan and watching old westerns.

He is survived by his former wife, Sharon Sullivan, his children, Steven Sullivan (Jessany) of Great Mills, MD and Erica Powell (Jessie) of Hollywood, MD and two grandchildren.

At this time will be no services.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.