The Long Island Ducks prevented the sweep today, as they outlasted the Blue Crabs in 10 innings. Mitch Lambson started the game for the Blue Crabs. After a strong first inning, the Ducks’ bats got to him, scoring five runs in six and one-third innings, including three homers.

The scoring started in the top of the second inning. Deibinson Romero led off the inning with a solo home run over the Mini Monster in left field. Later in the inning, the Ducks added another run to take a 2-0 lead.

The scoring continued in the third inning. Lew Ford ripped a double into right-center field. Then, Deibinson Romero singled him in on a popup into shallow right field. The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the third when Austin Rei ripped a solo shot over the Mini Monster in left field.

In the sixth inning, the Ducks picked up another run on Deibinson Romero’s second home run of the game, putting Long Island ahead 4-1. In the bottom o the sixth, the Blue Crabs fought back. Following a single from Ian Yetsko, Jared Walker reached on a walk. The next batter, David Harris, ripped a double to right field, scoring Yetsko to cut the deficit to 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Ducks came through again as Vladimir Frias smashed a home run to deep left, extending the lead to 5-2. The Blue Crabs’ bullpen held the Ducks to five runs through the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Blue Crabs rallied. Braxton Lee singled to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Jack Sundberg reached on an error, putting two runners on base. With two outs, Raul Shah pinch hit for Ian Yetsko, with the Blue Crabs still trailing by three. On the first pitch of the at-bat, he blasted a three-run shot over the Mini Monster in left field, tying the score at 5.

In the 10th inning, Dalton Geekie (L, 0-1) struggled. Across two-thirds of an inning, Geekie surrendered two runs, one earned, giving the Ducks a 7-5 lead. In the bottom of the tenth, David Harris started the inning on second base and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Jared Walker. Chad Hockin (W, 1-1) shut down the final two Blue Crabs’ batters, securing a 7-6 Ducks victory.

The Blue Crabs fall to 22-5 with today’s loss, but still hold a 9.5 game lead over the Long Island Ducks, who move to second in the North Division. David Harris extended his hit streak to 15 games today, with his RBI double. Southern Maryland begins a 13-game road trip on Tuesday, starting with three games on the road in Long Island.