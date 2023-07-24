Raymond Ayren Bowles

Raymond “Ray” Ayren Bowles, 59 of Hollywood, MD passed away at his home on July 8, 2023.

He was born in Aberdeen, MD to Douglas W. Bowles and Mary Horkey Bowles.

Raymond has been a resident of St. Mary’s County for most of his life. His hobbies included learning to play the guitar, he enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts, and loved watching baseball and Nascar, and antiquing with his Mother. He loved spending time with his family, friends and his dog Mollie.

Raymond is survived by his long-time girlfriend Carrie Wildes; his daughters Kaitlyn Bealieu and Amber Jervis (Lauren) of GA; his sister Karen Bowles Stone (Larry) of Lusby, MD and his brother Mike Morris (Tyann) of Kentucky; his grandson Jett Jervis, and his nephew Bruce Chainay (Kristen).

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 14th at noon at the Hollywood Rescue Squad.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.