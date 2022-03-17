Raymond Philmore Connelly

Raymond Philmore Connelly, “Phil”, 70, of Dameron, MD, formerly of Rappahannock, VA, passed away on March 1, 2022 at his home. Born on September 23, 1951, he was the son of Mary Helen Parker and the late Raymond Cleveland Connelly. Phil is survived by his children Donna Lacey (Joe) of Hollywood, MD, Debbie Stone (JF) of Callaway, MD, Phil Connelly of Drayden, MD, and Richy Connelly of VA, his siblings Vicky Holvik of Dameron, MD, Eddie Connelly (Debbie) of FL, Becky Carroll (Rick) of St. Inigoes, MD, Paul Danieli (Donna) of Elkridge, MD, and Dara O’Connor (Ed) as well as 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Phil moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in March 2020. He worked as a surveyor for various companies for 45 years, retiring in 2019. Phil enjoyed watching NASCAR, listening to country music, and talking with friends and family.

All services will be private.

