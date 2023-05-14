RECAP: Fatal And Serious Collisions, Motorcyclist Killed In Calvert Crash

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Here is a summary of the accidents that occurred in Southern Maryland in the past week, some of which led to fatal and serious injuries.

On May 5, 2023, a single-vehicle crash was reported on Waugh Chapel Road near Haymeadow Court. The driver, a 21-year-old resident of Odenton, died on the scene.

On May 8, 2023, a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On May 9, 2023, a serious motor vehicle accident occurred on Point Lookout Road in the area of Moakley Street. Two patients were taken to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital for care, and another patient was flown to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center.

On the same day, a serious motor vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Drive. The patient was transported to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center by ambulance.

Another serious motor vehicle accident occurred on May 9, 2023, in the 22800 block of Newtown Neck Road. A single vehicle had struck a pole and the driver was pinned inside. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and then flown to a local trauma center.

On May 11, 2023, a serious crash involving a motorcycle was reported along eastbound Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The driver, a 25-year-old Lusby man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Multiple motor vehicle accidents were also reported, resulting in no injuries.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com