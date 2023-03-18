RECAP: Fatal And Serious Vehicle Accidents Continue In Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Another week of many serious motor vehicle accidents in southern Maryland, some of which were fatal or serious injuries. Here is a brief overview of some recent incidents:

On March 11, at approximately 12:10 a.m., two vehicles crashed head-on in the 16000 block of Prince Frederick Road. One driver was injured and transported to a local hospital.

On March 11, at approximately 6:28 p.m., a motor vehicle accident occurred on Three Notch Road in the area of Rue Purchase Road in which no injuries were reported and all three occupants declined medical care.

On March 12, 2023, at about 12:15 a.m., two fatalities resulted from a crash between a tow truck and a sedan on southbound Crain Highway near westbound Maryland Route 32.

On March 13, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a single-vehicle accident occurred on Flat Iron Road in which one occupant was injured and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

On March 14, shortly after 5:30 a.m., a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-95 in the area of MD Route 212 in Beltsville, resulting in one fatality.

On March 14, at approximately 10:16 a.m., a dump truck and a car collided in the 11000 block of Billingsley Road, resulting in 4 patients evaluated on the scene and two transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

On March 14, at approximately 2:18 p.m., a motor vehicle accident occurred on Point Lookout Road in the area of Hermanville Road, resulting in two patients transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

On March 16, 2023, at approximately 10:25 pm, a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Spaulding Avenue resulted in one fatality.

Also, multiple motor vehicle accidents were reported that resulted in no injuries.

We urge all drivers to be cautious and alert while on the road to help prevent such accidents from occurring.

