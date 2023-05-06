RECAP: Hit And Run, Pedestrian Killed By Tractor-Trailer, Teen Flown Out, Driver Trapped

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Here is a summary of the accidents that have occurred in Southern Maryland over the past week. Sadly, some of the accidents have resulted in fatal and serious injuries.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1:40 am, a single-vehicle crash occurred on Point Lookout Road and Bellevue Lane in Helen. An 18-year-old female was flown to a shock trauma hospital for incapacitating injuries.

An investigation is ongoing into a fatal crash that took place in Lanham early Saturday morning on April 29, 2023. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:30 am in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Hargrove Drive.

On May 1, at approximately 9:17 am, a hit and run involving a pedestrian occurred on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Callaway Marketplace. A 27-year-old male patient was transported by MEDEVAC.

On May 1, at about 4:15 pm, a pedestrian who was reportedly a suspect in a stabbing earlier that day in Annapolis was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Maryland Route 193.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at about 5:55 am, a two-vehicle crash occurred on southbound Crain Highway (US Route 301) at Brandywine Road. One driver was deceased on the scene, another driver was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, while two female passengers ages 5 and 3, were transported to Children’s National Medical Center.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at about 12:45 pm, a two-vehicle crash on southbound Branch Avenue north of Allentown Road resulted in the death of a passenger. A second patient was transported to Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center.

On May 4, 2023, at approximately 3:53 pm, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Piney Point Road at the intersection of Driftwood Drive and Francis Lane. EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 2:37 am, a truck went over a guardrail into a ditch on Budds Creek Road in the area of Chaptico Hill Lane. The driver was uninjured and signed a care refusal on the scene.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 9:26 am, a serious motor vehicle accident occurred with one occupant trapped on Three Notch Road in the area of Old Village Road. EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and both signed care refusals.

Additionally, there were multiple motor vehicle accidents reported that resulted in no injuries.

In anticipation of an increase in impaired drivers this weekend, beginning with Cinco de Mayo on Friday, all 23 Maryland State Police barracks across Maryland will ramp up enforcement efforts to combat impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.

