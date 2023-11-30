Credit: The Rex Theatre

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – This Sunday, December 3rd, The Rex Theatre is hosting an event that involves, food, drinks, music, and most importantly, a meet and greet with Redskins legends!

The venue will have Mike Bass and Larry Brown signing autographs and One Trick Pony will be playing live music. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event and tickets are selling fast. This momentous occasion begins at 12:00 pm and finishes by 4:00 pm. Come early, there will be a long line!

Credit: One Trick Pony via Facebook

Mike Bass, the Super Bowl champion who was drafted Green Bay Packers in the twelfth round (314th overall) of the 1967 NFL/AFL draft.[1] Before the start of the 1967 NFL season, the Packers sold Bass to the Detroit Lions.[7] Bass spent most of the 1967 season on the Lions’ taxi squad but was activated late in the season and appeared in the last two games on special teams. He spent the 1968 season on the Lions’ taxi squad. During his stint with the Lions, Bass had a small speaking part in the 1968 film Paper Lion.[1]

In February 1969, Bass signed as a free agent with the Washington Redskins, led by then-General Manager and Head Coach Vince Lombardi. Bass spent the next seven seasons as a cornerback appearing in 104 consecutive games for the Redskins between 1969 and 1975. In seven seasons with Washington, Bass recorded 30 interceptions for 478 return yards and three touchdowns. He also recovered six fumbles and gained 105 yards on eight kickoff returns; he gave up only eight touchdown passes in his NFL career. [1]

In 1972, the Redskins defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys in the 1972 NFC Championship Game. The Redskins held the Cowboys to three points and limited quarterback Roger Staubach to 9 of 20 passing for 98 yards. The Redskins’ cornerbacks, Bass and Pat Fischer, were credited with shutting down the Cowboys’ wide receivers. The Redskins advanced to Super Bowl VII in Los Angeles, where they lost 14–7 to the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Bass scored Washington’s only points when he picked up placekicker Garo Yepremian‘s botched pass, following a blocked field goal, and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the game.[9] In 1974, Bass was selected as a first-team All-NFC player by the Associated Press, United Press International, and Sporting News. [1]

In July 1976, Bass announced his retirement from football due to a neck injury the prior year that was re-injured during the 1976 pre-season. X-rays showed a change in the vertebra, and Bass said at the time he “didn’t feel it necessary to take a chance.” Bass was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins in 2002 and was inducted in the Washington Ring of Fame in 2022. [1]

Lance Brown is a former professional American football defensive back in the National Football League (NFL). He played five seasons for the Arizona Cardinals (1995–1996), the Pittsburgh Steelers (1998–1999), and the Buffalo Bills (2001). He was drafted in the fifth round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Steelers. [2]

Lance Brown is 51 years old, and was born on February 2, 1972, in Jacksonville, FL. Brown weighed 200 lbs. (90 kg) when playing. Brown played 58 games over his career, is 6 2’ (188 cm) tall, and last played in 2001. [2]

One Trick Pony is an energetic band from south Louisiana. Crowds always have a blast when this band of seasoned musicians hits the stage to play great party music that keeps everyone dancing and singing all night. With a wide variety of music and a guaranteed great time, this band has attracted crowds at every venue they have played since forming in 2009. OTP definitely keeps your party rolling.[3]

The Rex Theatre always brings big names to the house, they are a true entertainment venue. Whenever an act is coming up, stop by – it’s never a disappointment! This is an all-ages event, so bring the whole family!

Get your tickets now: The Rex Theatre

For more information on Mike Bass, click here: https://www.commanders.com/news/washington-commanders-induct-mike-bass-into-ring-of-fame

For more information on Lance Bass, visit: https://www.nfl.com/players/lance-brown/stats/career

For more information on One Trick Pony, check out: https://www.facebook.com/OneTricKPonyBand/

Citation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Bass [1]

Citation: https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/B/BrowLa20.htm [2]

Citation: https://www.facebook.com/OneTricKPonyBand/ [3]

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com