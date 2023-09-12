LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is excited to announce the annual Community Health & Wellness Fair, which will be held on Friday, October 13, from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

This event is free and open to the public. Health screenings offered at this year’s event include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision, and blood pressure. The Pharmacy at PJ Bean will be supplying flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Please bring your insurance card – all insurance types are accepted!

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect expired or unused medications for safe disposal, including diabetic supplies such as needles, lancets, and EpiPens.

DAHS thanks the many sponsors that support this event, including: Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, ClearCaptions, Fresenius Medical Care, Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute, Personalized Therapy, LLC, Southern Maryland Foot & Ankle, St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, The Pharmacy at PJ Bean, and Williams, McClernan, & Stack, LLC.

Want to skip the registration line? Pre-register online at: stmaryscountymd.gov/healthfair Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize! Online registration closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

For more information, please contact Sarah Miller, Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073, or via email to sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.