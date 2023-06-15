Registration Open For National Weather Service SKYWARN Tropical Class

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Government Department of Emergency Services will host an in-person SKYWARN® Tropical course on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room, located in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Taught by a National Weather Service meteorologist, the SKYWARN® Tropical course provides in-depth training on tropical weather hazards and the role of spotters during these events. The course is intended for all levels of expertise, though participants should have previously attended a SKYWARN® Basic class.

Topics to be covered include:

  • Tropical Cyclone Components and Formation
  • Tropical Cyclone Climatology
  • Hazards Associated with Tropical Cyclones
  • NWS Tropical Weather Products
  • The role of a SKYWARN® spotter in Tropical Weather
  • Tropical Cyclone Safety

This class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required (class limited to 40 participants).

For more information or to register, please visit weather.gov/lwx/skywarn, call the Department of Emergency Services at (301) 475-4200, ext. 2125, or email ema@stmaryscountymd.gov.

