Repeat Winner Claims Fifth $50,000 Pick 5 Prize of 2023

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Pick 5 is a sizzling hot game for a lucky Silver Spring player, who returned to the Lottery Winner’s Circle this week to claim his fifth $50,000 prize this year.

In May, the 43-year-old arrived at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim a combined $200,000 Pick 5 prize comprised of four $50,000 winning tickets. The Montgomery County resident also bought his latest winning ticket at Hyattsville Convenience Store, which sold him the four previous winning tickets. The big difference came in the random numbers he selected – 98557 – in the July 10 drawing and the numbers of tickets he purchased with the same number.

The lucky winner told Lottery officials that he has no specific plans for his fifth prize but does plan to keep playing his favorite Lottery game.

Hyattsville Convenience Store is also a repeat winner. The Prince George’s County business located at 2230 University Boulevard East receives a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000.