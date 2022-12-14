Reports Of Stolen Handicap Placards In St. Mary's; Keep Safe When Not In Use

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has responded to reports of handicap parking placard thefts this month, stolen from parked vehicles in residential areas.

Sheriff Steven A. Hall reminds citizens who use handicap parking placards to keep them in a safe and secure place when not in use. To prevent theft, do not leave the placard out in prominent view when not being used for handicap parking.

To prevent motor vehicle burglaries in general, keep your vehicle doors locked and keep valuables out of sight. According to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, “You must remove all hanging placards from the rearview mirror while your vehicle is in motion. You must always have your copy of the medical certification in your possession whenever you use the placard or plates. This certification must be presented to law enforcement upon request. To discourage theft, please conceal your placard when it is not in use.”

“Anyone committing fraud or misrepresenting themselves when applying for or using a parking placard for people with disabilities is subject to a fine of up to $500. If disability conditions are not met, the plate/placards may be revoked,” according to the Maryland MVA.

Report thefts to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 or online at https://www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport/