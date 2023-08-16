Residents Encouraged To Discover If Their Property Is In The Calvert County Critical Area

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County has long been committed to protecting the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, recognizing the importance of preserving its delicate ecosystem. As stewards and neighbors of the Chesapeake Bay, it is crucial for property owners to be aware of their property’s classification, become familiar with the regulations associated with a Critical Area and understand how both impact their property use and health of the bay. By knowing your property’s status, you can actively participate in the preservation efforts of this ecologically significant region.

The Chesapeake Bay Critical Area Protection Act, passed in 1984, was a landmark legislation marking the first time that state and local governments jointly addressed the impacts of land development and use on natural habitat and aquatic resources. Calvert County adopted the local Critical Area Program in December 1988.

The Critical Area includes all land within 1,000 feet of the mean high water line of tidal waters or the landward edge of tidal wetlands, all waters and all lands under the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, such as stream beds and tidal wetlands. For Calvert County, this includes the Patuxent River and other tributaries.

By becoming familiar with the regulations governing the Critical Area, residents can contribute to the preservation and protection of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Resident cooperation helps to mitigate water pollution, safeguard natural habitats and ensure responsible accommodation of the county’s future growth.

Calvert County has developed Critical Area Maps to help property owners determine if their property falls within the Critical Area. These maps are readily accessible online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CriticalAreaMap. Residents can locate their property address in relation to the boundary of the Critical Area, which is indicated by a red line.

Construction projects, grading, adding fill material, controlling shoreline erosion, cutting or clearing of any vegetation and removing dead trees all require permits within the Critical Area. Hazard trees that present an immediate threat to property may be dealt with before permit approval, provided that photo documentation of the hazard (prior to removal) and a permit application are submitted.

Prior approval is also required for the removal of invasive plant species. While property owners are permitted to maintain existing lawns, penalties are imposed for unauthorized clearing within the buffer zone. These extra steps are in place to protect the integrity of the property and the bay.

To learn more about the Calvert County Critical Area Program, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CriticalArea or contact the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-2348.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.