FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A Fort Washington man turned up at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore this week with a big smile on his face and his wife on his arm to claim a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 top prize.

The longtime Lottery player said he and his wife regularly play a variety of games, including Multi-Match, Bonus Match 5, Mega Millions and scratch-offs. The retired 82-year-old police officer said, “This is how you find entertainment at this age, you go play the numbers.”

He bought his lucky ticket at Allentown Valero in Fort Washington on the day of the July 17 drawing. When he checked the winning numbers at a Lottery retailer, the Prince George’s County resident was stunned to learn his ticket’s numbers were a match. The clerks told him he won but not the size of his prize.

Then, the loyal player scanned the ticket for himself. When he saw he won the game’s top prize, the lucky retiree recalls having to take a step back. “I was truly in disbelief because this doesn’t happen every day.”

When asked how he’ll spend his new fortune, the happy winner said he plans to take his wife to a nice steak house to celebrate. He also plans to donate part of his prize to charity and help friends and family members.

The lucky retailer also shares in the fun. For selling a top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket, the Prince George’s County store located at 7713 Allentown Road earns a $500 bonus from the Lottery. This year, the Lottery has sold 20 $50,000 top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 tickets.