Retired U.S. Navy Veteran Wins $100,000 Mega 7s Scratch-Off In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – A Navy veteran from Waldorf enjoyed a supersized $100,000 win on the oversized Mega 7s scratch-off.

A super-sized Maryland Lottery Mega 7s scratch-off produced a super-sized surprise for a Waldorf woman. The $10 scratch-off the busy mother purchased while running errands produced a $100,000 top prize!

The lucky player, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, is calling herself “Set Sail” to tell her winning story. The 42-year-old said she had a busy morning dropping her kids off around town but managed to purchase the lucky scratch-off on her way home. “Set Sail” told Lottery officials it was the size of the scratch-off that caught her eye and she decided to try her luck.

The 8-by-8-inch Mega 7s scratch-off offers four separate games to play and 38 chances to win prizes of $10 to $100,000. The four games are Sapphire 7s, Emerald 7s, Ruby 7s and Diamond 7s.

The Charles County resident scratched off the instant ticket when she arrived home and discovered her $100,000 prize hiding in the Emerald 7s game. Although unsure that she was correct about the size of the prize, the loyal player was overcome with emotion.

“I was crying and yelling. My husband, who was in the next room, had to come see what was happening,” said the winner.

She shared her happy news with immediate family members, but was still pinching herself until she claimed the prize two days later. “Set Sail” says she plans to use her windfall to make a small dream come true.

“I am looking into real estate investments and would like to build a community of affordable housing – specifically a group of tiny houses,” said the winner.

Her lucky Lottery retailer can share in the celebration, too. For selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off, Westlake Liquors at 1182 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The Mega 7s game went on sale at select retailers in March 2022. With this win, the Mega 7s game now has four top prizes remaining.