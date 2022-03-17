Richard Carl Herbert

Richard Carl Herbert, 36, of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

He was born on September 26, 1985 to Dale Stephen Herbert, Sr. and Donna M. McAllister Herbert.

Richard is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He married his beloved wife, Jeannie on February 22, 2022. He owned his own Lawn Maintenance business doing lawn care. He enjoyed hunting, crabbing and fishing. Richard loved spending time with his family, whom he was very close with.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jeannie, Richard is also survived by his children: Jenna Isabelle Herbert of Lexington Park, MD and Jacob Allen Wathen of Huntingtown, MD; his siblings: Dale S. Herbert, Jr of Mechanicsville, MD; April M. Hall (Joseph) of Callaway, MD; Randy T. Herbert (Brittney) of Jacksonville, NC; Donna M. Nerem (Jeffrey) of Mechanicsville, MD; and Jason M. Herbert (Emma) of Mechanicsville, MD. He is preceded in death by his sister Isabelle M. Herbert.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home P.A. Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his sister Isabelle.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dale S. Herbert, Jr, Randy T. Herbert, Jason M. Herbert, Joseph A. Hall, Sr, Jeffrey R. Windsor, and Edward L. Herbert, Sr.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.