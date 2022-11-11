SGT Richley E. “Bunky” Taylor, U.S. Marine Corps Retired, 73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Bunky was born on February 26, 1949 to the late Earl and Thelma Taylor in Leonardtown, MD and was raised in Compton, MD.

After a victorious baseball and football career at Chopticon High School, Bunky tried out for the Baltimore Orioles, but then decided his country needed him more and signed up for the United States Marine Corps in 1969. After boot camp at Parris Island and being stationed at Camp Lejeune, Bunky’s first orders were to Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he was wounded and transferred to a hospital in Japan, then to Bethesda Naval Hospital. Bunky was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. Bunky was proud to be a Marine and continued to carry these values throughout his life.

While at Bethesda, Bunky was reunited with his girlfriend, Genevieve “Genny” Howell, whom he later married at St. Bernadette’s Church in Silver Spring, MD on June 24, 1972. After their marriage, he began working at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as a laborer. There, he climbed the ladder to Contract Administrator for Public Works, later retiring in 2005.

During their union, Bunky and Genny had two children, Jennifer Taylor Adams (Chuck) of Locust Grove, VA and Brian Richley Taylor (Tonya) of Clements, MD. He was proud of his family and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren Caitlin Marie Campitell (Chris) of Lexington, SC, Nicole Elizabeth Adams (Brian Bruce) of Bumpass, VA, Shawn Richley Taylor and Alison Paige Taylor of Clements, MD, and his great granddaughter Bailey Elaine Bruce.

Together, Bunky and Genny enjoyed traveling, camping, and his favorite sport of golf. He was a long time member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Compton, a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus 1470, a member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad and Auxiliary, Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and American Legion Post 54 in Leonardtown. Bunky had the most infectious smile and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by not only his family, but by the entire community.

In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, Bunky is survived by his sisters Chrissy Taylor of Hollywood, MD, Bonnie Taylor of Texas, and Pam Mathis of Colorado, as well as his brother-in-law Ed Howell of North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his sister Judy Taylor and his brother Kevin Taylor.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM, Knights of Columbus Leonardtown prayers at 7:15PM, and Leonardtown Rescue Squad prayers at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM by Father Ryan Islo Pineda at St. Francis Xavier Church, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Francis Xavier Church Manor House Restoration.