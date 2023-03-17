Rideshare Credits Available During St. Patrick’s Day Weekend To Ensure A Safe Ride Home

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is again providing $15 rideshare credits to Marylanders courtesy of the Governors Highway Safety Association and Responsibility.org to ensure a sober ride home during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday period from March 16 to March 21, there were 135 impaired driver-related crashes, 42 injuries and one preventable death in Maryland.

A limited number of rideshare credits will be available to claim each day, Friday and Saturday, March 17-18. Once the claim limit has been reached, only those who have claimed the rideshare code will be able to redeem the code for that day during these times:

4 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, and

4 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

A new code will be posted at 4 p.m. both days. To redeem the $15 credit, Marylanders should go to ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare to acquire the daily code, then open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code, $15 will be applied to the user’s account.

There are other ways to ensure you and your loved ones make it home safely. Be the Make A Plan Driver and designate a sober driver, be the sober driver, call a family member or friend and utilize public transportation.

Learn more about the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office by visiting ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.