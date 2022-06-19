LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The section of Old Village Road, between Old Flora Corner Road and Cedar Grove Street, at Hayden Run in Mechanicsville will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21 and 22 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for culvert repairs. Access will be provided to residents only.

Changeable message signs and posted signs will be provided to remind motorists of the work around the closure. Drivers are urged to use caution in and around the roadwork.

For additional project information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200.