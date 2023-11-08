Robert Brian Chamberlain "Bob" Davis

Robert B. Davis (Bob), age 87, joined his loving wife Joyce, on November 3, 2023, surrounded by his family in Hollywood, MD. He is survived by his children Joni Cummins, (David) and Scott Davis, (Rhonda), four beautiful granddaughters Shannon Sappe (Levi), Sarah Davis, Jenny Davis and Miaela Thomas. Two great grandchildren Aldo and Sura Sappe. One Sister-in-Law, Vivian Davis and a host of nieces and nephews.

Born on Oct 22, 1936, he was the son of the late Jesse and Minnie Davis of Corinna, ME where he worked on the family farm, in the local wooden mill and later attended the University of Maine majoring in Electrical Engineering. He later received his Masters from George Washington University in Engineering Management.

In 1959, he moved to St. Mary’s County to work at NAS Pax River and met his future wife Joyce Clark Davis. He held many positions in a variety of areas starting at the Armament Test and Weapons Systems, continuing to Flight Test Instrumentation, Ordnance Branch, Chief Engineer of the Systems Directorate, Technical Director of Strike, Technical Director of Systems Directorate, Science Advisor for Naval Air Warfare Center. He was instrumental in the development/creation of the Air Combat Environmental Test Evaluation Facility, small and large Anechoic Chambers, and was an early pioneer in the move of NAVAIR from Crystal City to Pax River. He retired in 1999 with 40 years of service.

Bob loved to travel. While he spent time traveling for work, he enjoyed seeing new places and experiencing new things. He made many cross -country visits both by plane and car, soaking in all the famous landmarks from MD to CA, ME to Alaska and everywhere in between.

Upon his return he was back to his usual diligence in keeping up his Maine work ethic by cutting trees, splitting wood, and all the handyman jobs that arose.

Bob loved his family beyond measure and that trait will be passed down for generations. He will be remembered for his ability to logically analyze the data, get the right people in the right place and get the job done. He will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Family will receive friends for Bob’s Life Celebration on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Entombment will be held at a later date at Morses Corner Cemetery in Corinna, ME.

Memorial contributions in Bob’s honor may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

