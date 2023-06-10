Robert Earl Lang, 66, of California, MD passed away May 26, 2023 at home, with his loving wife, Carol, at his side.

He was born on December 26, 1956 in Norfolk, VA to Robert Edward Lang and Zelda Frances Ritchie Lang of Virginia Beach, VA.

Robbie was a unique but caring and loving person. His family was always most important to him. He also had a wild and crazy side that he used to make people laugh. He loved helping others and never complained about his personal challenges. Robbie’s passions included spending time with his family and friends, hunting, music, model trains, riding his Harley-Davidson, and doing almost anything mechanical. He loved cooking and helping neighbors with various projects. He will be missed dearly.

Robbie is survived by his spouse, Carol Jean Lang, to whom he was married for nearly 35 years, and his daughter, Emily Jean Lang. He is also survived by his parents, Robert Edward Lang and Zelda Frances Lang, and his sisters Frances Edwards (Michael), Hope Fowler (Chris), Sherry Phelps (Eric), and Teresa Horton. Robbie leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The interment and graveside service will be in the Virginia Beach area on Saturday, June 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Model Train Association or to the charity of your choice.

