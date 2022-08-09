Robert Henry Short Jr, age 68, affectionately known as “Buddy” by family and close friends, entered into eternal peace on August 1, 2022 at his daughter, Linda’s home with family and friends by his side.

The sun arose upon Robert Henry Short Jr on January 27, 1954 when he was born to the late Robert Henry Short, Sr. and Arline Elizabeth Short. The sun set during the night hours of August 1, 2022, when Robert was called home to be with his Heavenly Father.

Robert was the fifth of fourteen siblings growing up in a large family built the foundation of Robert’s profound love and dedication to family. He attended St. Mary’s County Public Schools. Robert was a gifted mechanic, loved driving big trucks and rabbit hunting. He had a soft spot for his six dogs. Also, he was known for his pretty blue eyes. Robert valued his children, family and dogs. His ability to love was one of the greatest gifts.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Arline Short and four brothers: Raymond, John, Louis and William’s widow (Tamara). He leaves to mourn his death; his wife, Rayne, his daughter Linda and his sons Robert Henry Short III (Tip) and Jermaine; 7 grandkids, Marketta, Nakia, Davonna, Deja, Jawon, Dijonna, Scarlett, Chloe and 3 great grandkids, his one sister, Barbara Elizabeth and eight brothers: Stanley, Bernard (Patricia), Joseph (Theresa), Raoul (Camille), Glenn, Floyd, Charles (Tina) and Rodney (Sharon). Robert also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.

Robert was well known and loved. He will sorely be missed by all who knew him.

