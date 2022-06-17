Robert Hood

Robert “Bob” Hood MSgt, U.S. Air Force, 83, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Avenue, MD. Born on May 10, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, Bob was the son of the late Lendra Hornig and Raymond Hood. Bob was the loving husband of Nives Elvira Hood whom he married on December 3, 1960 in Pordenone, Italy. Bob is survived by his children Cynthia Hood of Avenue, MD, Patrick Hood (Kimberli) of Cobb Island, MD, his siblings Carl Hood and Edward Hood, both of Philadelphia, PA, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Hood, Jr. and James Hood.

Bob graduated from Thomas More High School in 1957, and served in the United States Air Force for 26 years, from August 1958 to October 1984, retiring in 1984. During this time, he was stationed at Incirlik Air Force Base Turkey, Lajes AFB Portugal, Aviano AFB, Ncirlik AFB, Kincaeloe AFB, and Pease AFB. While serving in the Air Force he earned the Air Force Commendation Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with Five Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

Bob moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in June 1988, and worked in Logistics for Honeywell for ten years, retiring in 1999. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Thomas More H.S. He attended Potomac Speedway for over 35 years and was a race car driver (Race Car 69) at Dorsey Speedway.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

