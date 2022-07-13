Robert Hunt Zook, 79 of Great Mills, MD passed away on July 5, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on April 24, 1943 in Hasting, NE to the late Robert F. Zook and Geraldine A. Zook.

Robert moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1975. He served in the United States Navy as a Radioman from 1962-1983, retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He continued working for the Federal Government as a Civil Servant for 20 years until retirement in 2007. He met the love of his life Awilda and they married on January 21, 1967 in San Diego, California. Together they enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and bowling. He attended the Patuxent First Presbyterian Church in California Maryland. He belonged to the following organizations: Ducks Unlimited, NRA, Moose Lodge, TACAMO Survivors, the Fleet Reserve Association and the Tin Can Sailors. He also enjoyed attending his Navy reunions.

He is survived by his wife, Awilda Zook of Great Mills, MD, sons Robert L. Zook and children Jake R. Zook, Ryan Aloise and Drew Aloise of Great Mills, MD. Keith B. Zook and children Evan H. Zook and Alayna I. Zook of California, MD. Paul D. Zook (Susan) and children William D. Zook and Ava S. Zook of Alexandria, VA. Also his dearest niece Amanda J. King of McCook, NE., niece Elizabeth A. King and family of Kansas, nephew Michael J. King and family of Colorado, nephew Christopher J. King and family of Nebraska.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Lee King.

Services are private.

Memorial contributions are welcome to the Hospice of St. Mary’s.

