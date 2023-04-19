Robert Milroy Schwier, 78, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on April 14, 2023 in Hughesville, MD.

Born in Leonardtown, MD on July 13, 1944, he was the only child of the late Leroy Schwier and Mildred Bailey Schwier. After high school graduation, he attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland where he graduated and then began a career in education which spanned over 32 years. He was a devoted technology education teacher with Charles County Public Schools at Milton Somers Middle School and Thomas Stone High School.

In retirement, Robert enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Dining out was also a favorite way to spend his time. Some of his favorite restaurants include The Brick, Ray’s Pier and Bob Evans.

Robert was married to Patricia Louise Branscome Schwier for over 23 years prior to her passing in 2011. He is predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife. He is survived by his caregiver, Carolyn Magill, his step-daughter, Melanie Dawn Osterhouse (David), his two grandchildren, Jadon and Loralei and many friends and extended family.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9:00am to 10:00am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00am at CC Community Church, 15837 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637 with Dr. Carl Snyder officiating. Interment will be private.

