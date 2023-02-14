Robert William Stasch

Robert “Bobby” William Stasch, 79, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 9, 2023 in Callaway, MD.

Bobby was born on August 7, 1943, to the late Otto H. and Mary C. Williams Stasch in St. Mary’s County. He graduated from LaPlata High School in 1961 and received his bachelor’s degree from Towson University. After that Bobby began his teaching career which spanned 25 years at T.C. Martin Elementary School. In his later years he resided on the family farm.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Jaycees for many years. Bobby enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends and family and was an avid Washington Redskins fan, enjoying many years at the games with his family and friends. He also was a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Terps. Bobby enjoyed playing the drums and singing in the choir at his church. He had a big heart and was always helping others when he could.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Mary Stasch, his brother, Stephen Allen Stasch and his sister Sonja Joan Veneziani. He is survived by nephews Greg Veneziani (Hope) of Golden Beach, John Veneziani (Courtney) of Charlotte Hall and many friends and extended family. Pall Bearers will be Greg Veneziani, John Veneziani, JC Leavey, Josh Leavey, Wayne Suite, Nathaniel G. Campbell and David Gates. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Jack Quincy, Jim Parbouni, John Parbouni, John Tayman, Dale Grace and Nathaniel P. Campbell.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:00 am St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 37707 New Market Turner Road Mechanicsville, MD with Pastor Gary Pomrenke officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s in honor of Bobby Stasch.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.