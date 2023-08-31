Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort Offers Labor Day Weekend Festivities

Credit: Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Looking for something to do to kick off your Labor Day weekend? Put on some cowboy boots and head to Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort! Nashville Nights, a 90s Country tribute band, will perform from 6 pm-9 pm on Friday, September 1st as part of the Rock the Dock Summer Concert Series. Tickets were originally sold for this event, but the resort has decided to reimburse those who bought tickets and offer the concert at no charge as another way of giving back to the community.

The show is outdoors on the Chesapeake Bay and will happen rain or shine. Drinks will be available for purchase as well as food from CBQ and Boardwalk Café.

Whether you want to listen to live music, eat some great food, hop on a fishing boat, or try your luck at video pull tab machines and bingo – check out the rest of the Labor Day line-up at Rod ‘N’ Reel:

Thursday, August 31st – Mini Bingo Sessions: Doors open at 4pm

– S’more Money Game Room Promotion: 7pm-10pm

– Happy Hour o 1936 Bar & Grill | 4pm-7pm o Boardwalk Café | 3pm-6pm o CBQ | 3pm-6pm

Friday, September 1st – Mini Bingo Sessions: Doors open at 9am

– Happy Hour | 1936 Bar & Grill | 4pm-7pm

– Rock The Dock at the bandshell | Nashville Nights | 6pm-9pm | $15

– All About The Benjamins | Game Room Promotion | 9pm-Midnight

– Live Music w/ DJ Ennis 9pm-1am | Second Floor Game Room

– Late Night Menu at CBQ | 10pm-Midnight

Saturday, September 2nd – Live Music @ 1936 Bar & Grill | Ryan Webster 7pm-10pm

– Live Music w/ DJ Ennis 9pm-1am | Second Floor Game Room

– Late Night Menu at CBQ | 10pm-Midnight

Sunday, September 3rd – Super Sunday Game Room Promotion: 8am-5pm

– Live Music @ Boardwalk Café | Gary Harmon 4pm-7pm

Monday, September 4th – Mini Bingo Sessions: Doors open at 9am

– Rock The Dock at the bandshell | The NoWhere Men | 3pm-6pm | FREE

– Labor Day Loot Game Room Promotion: 2pm-8pm

All Weekend – Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum | Open 1pm-4pm Daily

– Book A Fishing Trip on Miss Lizzy | Friday – Sunday 8am-1pm | Thursday & Monday 8am-3pm

– Rentals at the Marina | Kayaks, Canoes, Paddle Boards, Pontoons and more!

Beach games all weekend at Boardwalk Café | Corn hole, Ping Pong, Connect Four & more!

For rentals, reservations, or more information, go to rnrresortmd.com.

