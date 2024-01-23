Rollover Crash In Mechanicsville Sends Driver To Trauma Center

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On January 23, 2024, at approximately 6:12 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Old Village Road near Reaves Road for a serious single motor vehicle crash.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the single vehicle overturned off the roadway with one occupant injured. EMS evaluated the patient and transported them to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for care.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

