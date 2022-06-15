Edward Ronald Obniski, 80, of California, MD passed away on June 5, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on July 4, 1941 in Shamokin, PA to the late Edward Walter Obniski and Helen Shingara Obniski.

Ron is a 1959 graduate of Shamokin High School. The day after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge in 1963 as an Electronic Countermeasures Repairman. In 1965, he began his career with the Department of Defense. He worked for over 38 dedicated years before his retirement as a Range Operations Coordinator in 2000. Wanting to continue serving the community, he became a Paraeducator for Leonardtown High School in 2003 and mentored students until 2013. On May 15, 1965, Ron married his beloved wife, Sarah Obniski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage sharing a love of the water, travel, reading, and practicing their faith.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is also survived by his children: Therese Garcia (Dennis) of Pataskala, OH, Rev. Jeffrey Obniski of Washington, D.C., and Rebecca Obniski-Supik (William) of Baltimore, MD; his grandchildren, Kateri LaMere (Captain Zachary LaMere) of Melbourne, FL and Andrew Garcia of Columbus, OH; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Obniski.

Family will receive friends for Ron’s Life Celebration on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Jeffrey Obniski at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 921, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.