Ron Price Joins CSM As Vice President Of The College’s Division Of People, Culture And Equity

Ron Price will join the CSM team Jan. 29, 2024 as the vice president of the CSM Division of People, Culture and Equity.

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces that Ron Price has been named vice president of the college’s new Division of People, Culture and Equity. Price will join the CSM team Jan. 29, 2024 and in his role, will manage the college’s department of Human Resources (HR) and the department of Organizational Development, Talent, and Equity.

“We are thrilled to have Ron join our senior leadership team and further prioritize and support our culture of belonging and engagement, with a strong focus on employee recruitment, employee retention, and employee development across the college,” said CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson. “I look forward to his inclusive and collaborative approach, as we work toward deepening and honoring the strengths of CSM’s high-performing workforce.”

With more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience in human resources and talent management, Price most recently served as the vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer for Colby-Sawyer College. He is a strategic HR executive, who spearheaded many initiatives that drove organizational growth, fostered a vibrant company culture, and optimized talent development. His shared that his expertise lies in crafting and implementing innovative HR strategies that align with higher education institution objectives and ensuring the attraction of diverse talent, employee retention, and development of top-tier talent.

“I look forward to becoming a CSM Hawk and bolstering CSM’s pledge to further cultivating an inclusive workplace where diversity thrives,” Price said. “I am committed to nurturing important relationships, establishing robust talent acquisition frameworks, and building strong, collaborative teams that empower employees to achieve their fullest potential.”

Prior to his role at Colby-Sawyer College, Price held key leadership roles at Chattahoochee Technical College, Atlanta Public Schools, the College of William and Mary and Utah Valley University where he successfully led large-scale HR transformations, implementing cutting-edge programs that enhanced employee engagement, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; and streamlined operations, and amplified productivity. Throughout his career, Price has been recognized for his ability to navigate complex organizational challenges, and for fostering a culture of continuous improvement – levering technology, and harnessing data-driven insights to drive impactful HR decisions.

With Price’s appointment, CSM Associate Vice President of Human Resources Dr. Trenace Richardson will transition to the position of associate vice president of CSM’s Department of Organizational Culture, Talent Development, and Equity, working in collaboration with the college’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee as well as with Daphne Powell, who is the Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professor for Equity in Education.

Price holds a Masters of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Virginia. He has served a variety of board roles and most recently served on the Board of Directors for the Northern New England CUPA Chapter, President-Elect of the Georgia Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (GADOHE) and is a member of SHRM, CUPA and the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE). He is the father of three children.