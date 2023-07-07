Ronald Enoch Allen Sr., 66 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on the 29th of June 2023 in Baltimore, MD, with his loving family by his side.

Ron was born August 31, 1956, to Clyde Allen Jr. and Dorothy Hoffman Allen of Accokeek, MD. Ron’s passion was bass fishing and spending time on his boat.

Ron is survived by his wife, Cindy Allen; sons, Rusty Allen of TN, and Richard Allen of VA; daughters, Randi Eckard of VA, Rhonda O’Shields of MD, and Renee Conner of MD; and 10 grandchildren with another due in August.

Ron is predeceased by his parents and brother.

All services are private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Donations can be made to the https://castforkids.org/

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD