Ronald "Ron" Cowan Bowling

Ronald Cowan “Ron” Bowling, 80, of Lexington Park, MD, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2022. Born September 25, 1942, in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was the loving son of the late Deward Mack Henry Bowling and Lora Velma Whaley Bowling and brother of Wanda Makrakis (George).

Ron is survived by his sister, Wanda, nephew Gregory Makrakis (Wendy) and great-nephews, Nicholas and Christopher Makrakis. He was predeceased by brother-in-law George Makrakis and nephew, James “Jim” Makrakis.

He attended South High School, Knoxville, TN. He joined the U.S. Navy in February 1960 and later completed Aerographer’s training at Lakehurst, NJ before his assignment to the U.S.S. Salisbury Sound (AV-13) seaplane tender. He loved sailing the Pacific and rode out ten typhoons during his three year assignment. He received an honorable discharge in August 1963, followed by three years in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

He later graduated from East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN, and started his career in airport operations. During this time he also fulfilled a lifelong dream and obtained his pilots license for single engine aircraft. He worked for DFW Airport, Dallas, TX, Orlando International, Orlando, FL, Florence, SC and Brunswick/St. Simmons Island, GA.

In later years he returned to his home town of Knoxville. He enjoyed reconnecting with former classmates and enjoyed fellowship with their men’s spiritual group. He was a longtime member of Hillcrest Methodist Church in South Knoxville. He worked for the Helen McNabb Center before retiring and relocating to Maryland.

Ron’s interest in aviation stayed with him throughout the years. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed target shooting.

Ron had a loving friendship and relationship with the many members of his Knoxville and Smoky Mountain family and loved celebrating holidays with all his family, especially his nephews, in Southern Maryland. He loved the annual trips with cousins on Memorial Day to the Great Smoky Mountains Greenbrier community cemetery to honor his ancestors who settled the region in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee in the late 1700’s and early 1800’s.

A Celebration of Life will be held later.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in his name.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.