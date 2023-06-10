Ronald William Ely, “Ron”, 85, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 4, 2023 in Callaway, MD. Born on March 12, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Rita Zeller and the late Wilson Ely. Ron was the loving husband of Mary L. (Pritzi) Klear Ely, whom he married on June 10, 2005. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Michael (Connie) Ely of Lusby, MD and Mark Ely of Richmond, VA, as well as his brother Wayne (Muriel) Kopacki of Baltimore, MD. Ron was predeceased by his daughter Patricia Ely of Hollywood, MD.

Ron joined the Maryland State Police shortly after High School as a Patrol Officer and eventually became involved with the Legislative Branch of the MSP. Ron retired as a Detective Sergeant for the MD State Police Legislative Division. He then stayed local, assisting the St Mary’s County Sheriffs Department for several years. To relax, He enjoyed following Professional Football, Baseball and Hockey. His favorite teams were the Orioles, Capitals and Baltimore Colts (back in the day). Ron also enjoyed admiring the flowers he loved to plant – especially Camellias. He had them everywhere.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Monsignor Karl Chimiak officiating. Interment to follow at the Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Ely, Mark Ely, Scott Klear, and Kerry Klear.

Contributions may be made to the Southern Maryland Special Olympics and The Center for Life Enrichment.