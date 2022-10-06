Ronald William Henrion, 66, from Hughesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, with his wife Lynn and daughters Angela and Megan by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Ronald was born on March 5, 1956, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Arthur W. Henrion and Maria S. Roybal. In 1969, he moved to Maryland to live with his aunt and uncle, Mary Louise, and Tim Rubio. Mary Louise and Tim raised him as if he were their own son.

Ron graduated in 1975 from Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland. He joined the United States Marine Corp immediately after graduation where he served until March 1980. After leaving the Marine Corp, he began working for Giant Food where he worked until his retirement on September 1, 2010, after 30 years of dedicated service.

Ron is survived by his wife Lynn of 40 years, two children Angela Reid (Nick) and Megan Rodgers (William “Trae”), and grandchildren Dylan, Riley, and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents Maria Delgado and Arthur Henrion, his beloved guardians Tim and Mary Louise Rubio, his aunt Rebecca Roybal and Uncle Rumaldo Roybal. He is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm with the service beginning at 5:30 pm.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.