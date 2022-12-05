Rory Douglas Thompson, 61, of Hollywood, MD, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on August 29, 1961, in Bethesda, Maryland to G. Doris Thompson and the late Edward E. Thompson.

He is survived by his mother, G. Doris Thompson, sister, Brenda Roper of Frederick, MD, and many nieces and nephews. Rory is predeceased by his brothers, Everett (Tommy) Thompson and Randolph S. Thompson.

Rory graduated in 1979 from Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland. He enjoyed many years in his life profession of flooring and more recently worked at a greenery and doing local landscaping. He enjoyed the sports of golf, baseball, and football, and rooted for the Nationals, Commanders, and Ravens. He also enjoyed classic rock. One of his favorite songs being “Band on the Run” by Paul McCartney and Wings.

But most of all he loved his dogs, most recently Elsa and K.C.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm with prayers recited by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:00 pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 6707 Animal Shelter Rd., Hughesville, MD 20637.

