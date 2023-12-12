Our sister, Rosan Daos Lara, 60, of Lexington Park, MD, went into the arms of the Lord in the early morning of November 30, 2023, after a long illness.

Rosan, known as “Sonny” by her friends and family, and “Sassy” by her nephews and nieces, was born in Botolan, Zambales, Philippines. She is the ninth child of the late Santos and Rogelia Lara. She had nine brothers and five sisters. She graduated from Botolan High School where she developed a love of playing basketball. She also enjoyed music, singing and dancing.

In 1995, “Sonny” left her beloved home in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States to be with family members who already arrived here. But she often returned to visit friends and family she left behind.

In Lexington Park, she worked at Minitec (now Triton), at Wal*mart, and at Blimpies at the Hermanville Rd. Sonoco. At each work place, she made good friends with co-workers, and loved interacting with customers.

“Sonny” made friends wherever she goes, and she had made many friends, both here and abroad. She enjoyed being out with them which was quite often. Being very friendly and humorous, “Sonny” enjoyed making people laugh until everyone is rolling on the floor.

All her nephews and nieces (and there are many) adored their “Aunt Sassy”. She was fun to be with and she often treated them with snacks and sweets. Though she had no children of her own, “Aunt Sassy” took care of them of them as her own.

“Sonny” was very family-oriented too. She was a very good sister. She comforted you in your disappointments and grief, and shared in your moments of joy. If a family gathering or an event was taking place, she would be there. She is highly loved by her brothers and sisters, and anyone who knew her as a friend. “Sonny” will be greatly missed.

Rosan is survived by her sisters, Delia Wingfield of Lexington Park, Gloria Lara of Lexington Park, Precy Wolpert and her husband Donald of Lexington Park, Lani Valencia and her husband Bryan of Lexington Park, and her brothers Efren Lara and his wife Myrna of Botolan, PI, Fernando Lara and his wife Linda of Botolan, PI, Santos “Jack” Lara Jr. and his wife Susan, of San Francisco, Ca., Victor Lara and his wife Merle of Jacksonville, Fla, Tommy Lara of Lexington Park, and Richard Lara of Lexington Park. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, Rosan was preceded in death by her sister, Alicia Lara McKinney, and her brothers, Bernardo Daos Lara, Caesar Daos Lara, and Randy Daos Lara, and her nephew, Raymund Lara.

Family will receive friends for Rosan’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with prayers at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Marco Schad on December 14, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Rd., Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

