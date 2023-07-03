Roundabout Being Installed At Mount Wolf Road & Triangle Drive

CHARLOTTE HAL, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation will be installing a roundabout at the intersection of Mount Wolf Road and Triangle Drive beginning on or about Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The project is expected to take approximately 60 days. The roadways will remain open for traffic, however, please be aware of changing traffic patterns and expect delays.

In addition, Variable Message Boards will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as an additional reminder.

For additional project information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3513.