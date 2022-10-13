SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting.

During work hours, crews will clean the gutter and drainage areas. One of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed and a flagging operation will be in place. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The Move Over Law in Maryland requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.