Roy Lee Morris, 46 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 13, 2023 at home.

He was born on August 23, 1977 in Maryland to Charles Morris and Darlene Morris.

Roy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1996. He was a Sales Manager for 20 plus years. Roy was a family man with two children, Brandon and Laila, whom he adored. He was a socialite with a great sense of humor who never met a stranger. He was a great cook. He was a huge fan of Reba McEntire, and Tik Tok, which he often travelled to meet people he became friends with.

In addition to his father, Charles Morris, he is survived by his children, Brandon and Laila Morris of Leonardtown, MD brother, Ronnie Lee Morris (Sherri) of Hollywood, MD. He was preceded in death by his mother Darlene Morris and his sister, Tina Hancock.

The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon with words of remembrance at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.