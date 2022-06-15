Ruby Joyce Lynch was welcomed into Heaven by His grace on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 while being held by her devoted parents. She spent her 9 days of life here in Children’s National NICU in Washington D.C. after a traumatic birth, requiring intensive treatment and care. Her passing was beautiful and peaceful.

While her time on earth has seemed too short to most, Ruby Joyce’s precious life profoundly touched numerous lives near and abroad. Her beauty and perfection reflected her pure mission: Ruby inspired many to turn to their faith for strength and grace. She was and remains wrapped in abundant prayer.

She passed after receiving the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation. Ruby continues to live in Heaven with the Communion of Saints; her life is changed, not ended.

Ruby is survived by her loving parents, Mark and Rebecca Lynch of Leonardtown, Maryland; older sister Juliet Lynch; paternal grandparents Ronald and Karen Lynch; maternal grandparents Allan and Diana Webster.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GoFundMe to assist Ruby’s family: https://gofund.me/10d65d37 .

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements have been made with Brinsfield Funeral Home.