Rudi “John” Freitag, Jr., 75, of Scotland, MD passed away January 7, 2023 at his home.

He was born on January 25, 1947 in Escondido, CA to the late Rudi John Freitag and Catherine O. Robbins Freitag.

John started a career as a professional ceramic tile setter and installer working for his father. He did this until he moved to Southern Maryland in 1995 and began a second career with DynCorp as a tool room attendant until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed antique shopping, playing the lottery, fishing and watching NASCAR. He kept his yard and truck in pristine condition, and loved to cut the grass. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his sister.

He is survived by his sisters, Claudia Siebenmark of Scotland, MD and Christine Pool of Helendale, CA and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.