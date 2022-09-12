Russell William Chaney

Russell “Rusty” William Chaney of White Plains, MD passed away on September 5, 2022, in LaPlata, MD.

He was born November 29, 1953, in Seat Pleasant, MD to William Russell Chaney and Alice Marie Chaney (Janson).

Rusty always strived to be the best. He loved bowling and was also a Ping Pong ball champion. He then took on Pool and became very well known. He loved playing in tournaments and would always help teach anyone who wanted to learn.

Rusty is survived by his children, Duane Christopher Chaney (Jessica), Phillip Russell Chaney (Rebekah), and Faye Marie Chaney-Abramson (Michael). He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved more than anything, James Tyler Connelly, Madisen Lottie Abramson, Owen Kenneth Abramson, Trent Russell Chaney, and Cami June Chaney. Also surviving are his brothers, Matt Shawn Chaney, Allen Christopher Chaney, and his niece and nephews, Johnathan Michael Chaney, Nicholas James Chaney, Tyler James Chaney, and Alice Gracie Chaney.

He is predeceased by his parents William Russell Chaney, Alice Marie Chaney, and his brother Timothy Kevin Chaney.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown, MD on October 2, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.