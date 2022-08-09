Ruth Ann Cecil, 80, of California, MD, passed away on July 28, 2022.

Ruth was born on July 18, 1942, in Doddridge County, WV to Haymond and Charlene Robison.

In 1960, she met Robert Cecil, Sr., and they married on February 3, 1962. Ruth and Robert went on to have four children; Robert Cecil (Grace), Jr. of Charlotte Hall, MD, Douglas Cecil (Nancy) of Lusby, MD, Tammy Graves (Wayne) of Mechanicsville, MD, Tara Mobley (Norman) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Ruth loved to go shopping, travel, and go to casinos. She loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her children, and her siblings; James Robison of Culpeper, VA, Rodger Robison of Strasberg, VA, Kenneth Robison, Richard Robison, Hayward Robison, and Sharon Robison of Culpeper, VA. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Cecil, Sr., her parents, and her siblings, Robert Robison, Ronald Robison, Sandra Clark, and Eugene Robison.

The family will receive friends for the Visitation on August 4, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:30 am at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.

Pallbearers will be Robert Cecil III, Wayne Graves, Norman Mobley, Brandon Mobley, Jessie Russell, and Ryan Russell.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.