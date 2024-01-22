Ruth Ann Hayden, 91, of Bushwood, Maryland, loving wife of the late Lawrence (Boy) Hayden passed peacefully, January 10, 2024 at St. Marys Nursing Home, Leonardtown, Md with loving family at her side.

She was born in St. Louis, Mo. To the late Jenny Ruth Nicholson and Hardy Nicholson and moved to St. Mary’s County at an early age. She worked at C & P Telephone until retirement in 1981.

Ruth was active in several local organizations including the Farm Bureau, A Community That Shares (ACTS), and with the Sacred Heart Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Fournier, Sharon Gayer, Jennifer Boyd, Crystal Myslinski, grandchildren, Craig Fournier, Todd Fournier, Brad Fournier, Joseph Boyd, Kayla Hall, Jonathan Boyd, Kyle Tennison, Alex Myslinski along with 5 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on February 2, 2024 from 10:30 to 11:30 with a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, Maryland 20618. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609 and ACTS, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.

