Ruth Cross

Ruth Rae Cross, 61, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Hollywood, MD, passed away on September 2, 2023 at her home. Born on September 10, 1961 in Oakland, CA, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Keffer and the late William I. Keffer. Ruth was the loving wife of Earl Cross, whom she married on June 22, 1985. She is survived by her children Crystal Johnson (Brithon) of Hollywood, MD, Nicholas Copenhaver of Leonardtown, MD, Jessica Cross of California, MD, and Jamie Cross (fiancé, Louis Frobish) of Lexington Park, MD, 13 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Ruth is survived by her siblings William C. Keffer of Hollywood, MD, Barry Keffer of Lexington Park, MD, Carol Catalina of Hollywood, MD, and Susan Lancaster of California, MD.

Ruth attended Chopticon High School. After raising her children, she received her GED later in life. Ruth had such a passion for motherhood, she was a daycare provider for many years. Ruth was a Personnel Administrator for the State Department of Virginia for 14 years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Peter Ackerman officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be William C. Keffer, Barry Keffer, Brithon Johnson, Charles W. Lee III, and Louis Frobish. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Copenhaver and Sean Copenhaver.